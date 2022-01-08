PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $166.02 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.