Polkalokr (LKR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.47 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $111,081.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00081805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.96 or 0.07398394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,885.13 or 0.99770355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006743 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

