Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Trading Down 0.1%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 35,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 58,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Pontem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pontem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pontem during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pontem by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

