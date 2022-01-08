Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 100,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. RXR Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXRA. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,855,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $645,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $245,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,998,000.

RXRA opened at $9.73 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

