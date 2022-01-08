Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

