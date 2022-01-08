Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,208 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Power Integrations worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Power Integrations by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.11 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.