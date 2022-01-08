PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 606,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

PWFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in PowerFleet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerFleet stock remained flat at $$4.92 on Friday. 396,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,889. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.25 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

