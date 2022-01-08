PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.25 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 157.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 66.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 15.5% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 138,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 186.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 85,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

