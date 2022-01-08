PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWSC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

