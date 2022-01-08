Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$82.00 at Evercore ISI

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to C$82.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.70.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$52.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$694.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.67 and a 12 month high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

