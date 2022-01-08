Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PFC opened at $31.63 on Friday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

