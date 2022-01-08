Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $421,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,596.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $324.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

