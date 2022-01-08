Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $307.83 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,913 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Honeywell International worth $307,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average is $219.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

