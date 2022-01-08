Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $346.56 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,684,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,578,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $346,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,275,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

