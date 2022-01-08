Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.41% of Regency Centers worth $390,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 104.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after buying an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 84.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after buying an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 149.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 588,606 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 85.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 356,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.87.

Shares of REG opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

