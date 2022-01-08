Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $487,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $181,703,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $610.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

