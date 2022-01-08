Private Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,056,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

