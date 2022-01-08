Private Management Group Inc. Has $22.27 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of New York Community Bancorp worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $111,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

