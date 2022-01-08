Private Management Group Inc. Has $39.59 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $39,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,461,000 after acquiring an additional 427,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

MET stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

