Private Management Group Inc. Makes New $33.96 Million Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 732,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,959,000. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

