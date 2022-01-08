Private Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 117,507 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $31,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth $133,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

SSB stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.