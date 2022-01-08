ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

PRQR stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. Research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,424,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

