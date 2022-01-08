PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE PRO opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. PROS has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the last quarter.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

