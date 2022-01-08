ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Stock Price Down 0%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.98 and last traded at $79.53. 337,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 447,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.