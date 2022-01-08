Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

