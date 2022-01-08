Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PUBGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. 21,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $17.40.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.