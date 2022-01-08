Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 113.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $29.83. 2,926,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.