PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PVH by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PVH by 188.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $106.96 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

