Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

REGI opened at $45.80 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

