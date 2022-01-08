Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BRP Group, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BRP Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 949,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at $16,645,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.