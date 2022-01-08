Qcash (QC) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $66.62 million and approximately $84.95 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.26 or 0.07525885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00074109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.94 or 0.99673701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

