Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $108.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.30 million. Qualys reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $409.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock worth $71,897,221. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QLYS stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.