Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $108.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.30 million. Qualys reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $409.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock worth $71,897,221. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.