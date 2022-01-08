Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 0.4%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.63. 135,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 126,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$306.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Quarterhill Company Profile (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.