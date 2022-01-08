Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.13

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.13 and traded as low as C$28.46. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.75, with a volume of 452 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

