QuickSwap Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $290.73 or 0.00691657 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $95.10 million and $15.99 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00079261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.94 or 0.07638926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.14 or 0.99824567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007225 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

