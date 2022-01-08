Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.32

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.32 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 169.75 ($2.29). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 14,351 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.96 million and a PE ratio of 190.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.32.

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

