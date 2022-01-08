Raiden Network Token Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $190,399.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00342367 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000121 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 158.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

