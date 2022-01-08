Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.24. 54,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 78,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.98.

About Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

