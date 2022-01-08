Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $29.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

RMBS stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Rambus by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rambus by 1,782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

