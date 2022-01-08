Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Shares Down 2.4%

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.43). 79,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 84,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85. The company has a market cap of £184.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.97.

In other Raven Property Group news, insider Mark Sinclair sold 26,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47), for a total value of £9,386.30 ($12,648.30).

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

