Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.43.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.23 on Thursday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$713.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.10 million.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

