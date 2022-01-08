Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 196,106 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $7,983,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $6,155,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $43.03 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.