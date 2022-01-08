Raymond James & Associates Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of California Water Service Group worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

