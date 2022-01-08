Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -451.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

