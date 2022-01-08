Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

