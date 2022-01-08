Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $50,379,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $38,531,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after buying an additional 353,452 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

BHP Group stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

