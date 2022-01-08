Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.61 and a beta of 0.93. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

