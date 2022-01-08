Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Achieves $5.30 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $1.46 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00076358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.20 or 0.07549898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00074131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,554.56 or 0.99876762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007065 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

