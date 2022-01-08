RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in RE/MAX were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.03 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

