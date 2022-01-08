Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 44.3% This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $794,451.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00081805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.96 or 0.07398394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,885.13 or 0.99770355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars.

